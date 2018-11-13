Nylene breaks ground on expansion

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Construction will begin in on Nov. 19, 2018 on the expansion project at Custom Resins, now known as Nylene.
The project has been in the works since 2016.
It will double the square footage of the existing building, capacity, and employment.
Nylene has already started hiring people from the community, and started their training.
The company has been in Henderson for over 60-years and is making this project completely local.
“We are using local craft, you are going to have local employees, we are going to have local financing, everything is local," explained V.P. of polymeric resources Herman Friedman. "One of the reasons we’re moving down here is we’re bringing all of our equipment and operations from new jersey.”
Nylene makes specialty nylon homo polymer and co polymer resins.
Construction is expected to be finished in July.
