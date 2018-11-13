‘Night of Memories’ set for January 2019

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The 20th annual “Night of Memories” will take place in January 2019 and will feature old faces, as well as several new guests.
The event put on by the Tri-State Hot Stove Baseball League, a non-profit that provides financial assistance to youth sports organizations, and specifically the “Night of Memories” event has raised $1.5 million. That money has been distributed to over 100 youth organizations.
The event will consist of activities throughout the day, including an autograph session starting at 3 p.m. Then an evening session starting at 6 p.m. features a silent and live auction and an opportunity to hear from the stars in attendance chat about their prolific careers.
The lineup features some very familiar faces. World Series and Gold Glove winners Jim Edmonds and Mark Grace. Also in attendance will be NFL Hall of Famer and Evansville native, Bob Griese.
Another famous Evansville native and New York Yankee legend, Don Mattingly, Mater Dei grad and MLB pitcher, Jerad Eickhoff and MLB pitcher and central grad, Aaron Barrett.
