Neighborhood Watch: Numerous Henderson thefts reported; robbery at Cirilla’s

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - We told you on Monday how someone broke into a Habitat for Human of Henderson trailer and stole $10,000 worth of tools and equipment.
Now, we’re hearing of similar incidents around Henderson
Nick Hogan, with Song Bird Entertainment, says someone stole a sound system out of a parked and locked trailer on their property along Highway 41 North. A separate trailer was also stolen.
Hogan says they found that trailer on Monday in Evansville along the west Lloyd Expressway, but the sound system had been taken out of it too.
He’s estimating a loss between $10,000 and $15,000.
Bealmear Plumbing in Corydon reported that someone stole $21,000 worth of tools out of one of their work trucks.
It happened recently on South Green Street in Henderson where the truck was parked waiting for mechanical work.
Henderson Police say they don’t know if any of these thefts are connected. But if you have any information, call HPD (270-831-1295) or crime stoppers.
Evansville Police rushed to a hold up at Cirilla’s on Green River Road just after 7 p.m. Monday. An employee told police a man wearing a ski mask and goggles walked into the store, showed a gun, and demanded money.
The employee complied and the man ran off. Thankfully, the employee was not hurt.
If you have any information, contact Evansville Police (812-436-7896) or the We Tip Hotline.
