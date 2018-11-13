Man shot in Evansville home dies

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Odie Carrier has died.
The coroner’s office says Carrier passed away Monday night at 9:15.
The 65-year-old was shot last week at his home in an Evansville retirement community.
Three teens are now in jail in connection with that shooting: 18-year-old Connor Johnson, 17-year-old Mackayla Scarbrough, who’s being charged as adult, and 19-year-old Xzereus Dlamini are all facing robbery and burglary charges.
Police tell us Carrier sent texts to Scarbrough that he planned to pay her for sex. Police believe the other two came with her, intending to rob Carrier. A neighbor called 911 after hearing a gunshot.
Police say they pulled the suspects over a few hours later. Officers say they found drugs and a gun in the car, but nothing that connected them to the shooting.
Police say they later found evidence, including phone and text messages.
Detectives tell us it’s been difficult piecing everything together because they weren’t able to talk with Carrier.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.