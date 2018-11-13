ISP: Posey Co. man raped and tied up victim, killed her dog

POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) - A Posey County man is in jail after troopers say he raped a woman and killed her dog.
Ryan Hartwell, 20, is charged with rape, criminal confinement, battery, animal cruelty, and auto theft.
Indiana State Police say Hartwell called 911 and told authorities they would find the woman tied up in her Poseyville home.
They say Hartwell hit the victim in the head, tied her up, and sexually assaulted her. During the attack, troopers say Hartwell cut the victim with a knife and killed her German Shepherd.
They say he took off in the vctim’s car.
The woman was still tied up with authorities found her.
State Police say she was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Hartwell is being held without bond.
