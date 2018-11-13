Henderson police working numerous thefts; Habitat for Humanity targeted

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating a number of thefts across the city, and it seems no where is off limits.
Vehicles, small businesses and non-profits have each been targeted on the north, south and east ends.
A trailer belonging to Henderson’s Habitat for Humanity was wiped out from a work site on the east end. An estimated $10,000 worth of items were stolen, including mostly power tools like nail guns and jigsaws that the agency had been accumulating for a decade.
“10 years of donor money, that’s 10 years of my guys going out trying to get people to give us tools, and that’s us trying to keep up tools for 10 years so we can serve our main mission of building houses for people,” Habitat For Humanity Executive Director Britney Smith said.
Construction manager Larry McDowell tells 14 News their volunteers normally work on Tuesday.
"They’re going to come tomorrow ready to work and we have no tools," McDowell stated.
Habitat for Humanity, who said there was evidence someone tried to break into the same trailer a few weeks ago, isn’t alone.
A local plumber recently reported to police somebody broke into his box-truck parked on the south end and took thousands of dollars of his equipment.
Non-profits and small business owners are just a few of the reports.
Late last week, at least three cars were stolen, two of them were off of Briarcliff Trail on the north end, plus two separate trailers.
"We got bad people wanting to come and take it away from us," McDowell explained.
As for Habitat for Humanity, they say they’ll have to pull the trailer away from work-sites more often which ultimately costs extra time and energy.
If you have any information, call Henderson police.
