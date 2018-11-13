Henderson DJ service among several victims in string of thefts

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A Henderson DJ service said they’re among the numerous victims in a string of recent thefts across the city.
Nick Hogan, with Songbird Entertainment, said someone recently stole a sound system out of a parked and locked trailer on their property, which is located along Highway 41 North.
A separate trailer was also stolen. Hogan said that trailer was found Monday in Evansville just off the west Lloyd expressway in a parking lot near Mead Johnson, but the sound system was also stolen out of it.
Hogan is estimating a combined loss between $10,000 and $15,000 and it’s not the first time they’ve been the target.
“Can’t give up. It’s the only way we know. We don’t think about it too much. It does hurt, hurts bad sometimes. But can’t give up. Got to keep going,” Hogan told 14 News.
Hogan added other DJ services have offered loaner equipment.
The recovered trailer was taken in as evidence where police are scanning for fingerprints. They’re also hoping surveillance video will help identify the suspects.
Songbird is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the equipment.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.