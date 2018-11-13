Head-on crash shuts down section of SR 66

SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Spencer County.
Dispatch tells us SR 66 is closed between Rockport and Reo after a head-on collision.
Two people were hurt and taken to Owensboro Health. We don’t know how badly they were hurt.
We’re told traffic is backed up pretty far in the area.
Dispatch says tow trucks were on scene, but they weren’t sure how much longer the road would be blocked.
You’ll want to find a different route if you’re heading that way.
We’ll keep you updated.
