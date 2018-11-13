Former catholic school teacher sentenced to 3-yrs in voyeurism case

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A former Evansville Catholic School teacher was sentenced in a voyeurism case Tuesday.
Ryan Belmonte, 28, was sentenced to three years in jail as part of a plea deal. He pled guilty to six counts, including voyeurism and child exploitation.
All of the victims' parents, as well as the principal of Holy Rosary Catholic School where Belmonte was a teacher, testified. The judge heard character witnesses from long-time friends of Belmonte as well as his mom.
Belmonte then stood to address the victims' families, saying he was extremely sorry and wants to take it back. Belmonte admitted to hiding his cell phone in a tissue box on a toilet at the school.
Police say a child saw a hole in the box and told their parent. Tuesday, the parents testified that they had to explain to their sons what voyeurism is and that many victims had something taken from them that day.
Deputies took Belmonte to jail. He is expected to receive recommended psychiatric treatment while serving his three years.
Once released, he must register as a sex offender. The judge says she is hopeful Belmonte will then return as a positive contributor to the community.
