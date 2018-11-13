Fmr. McLean Co. teacher accused of sexual assault pleads not guilty

Fmr. McLean Co. teacher accused of sexual assault pleads not guilty
Benjamin Ross Woodburn pleaded not guilty.
By Sean Edmondson and Evan Gorman | November 13, 2018 at 10:40 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 10:42 AM

MCLEAN CO., KY (WFIE) - A former McLean County teacher accused of rape has pleaded not guilty.

Benjamin Ross Woodburn was in court Tuesday morning for an arraignment hearing.

[ Grand jury indicts fmr. McLean Co. teacher for rape ]

Woodburn was indicted by a grand jury on November 5.

The indictment states in June 2018, Woodburn committed third-degree rape while being in a position of authority or special trust engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor. According to the report, he was also indicted for unlawfully providing alcohol to a minor.

According to newsletters found on McLean County High School’s website, Woodburn was an agriculture teacher.

Woodburn will be back in court for a pretrial conference on December 10.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.