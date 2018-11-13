Fmr. McLean Co. teacher accused of sexual assault pleads not guilty

MCLEAN CO., KY (WFIE) - A former McLean County teacher accused of rape has pleaded not guilty.
Benjamin Ross Woodburn was in court Tuesday morning for an arraignment hearing.
Woodburn was indicted by a grand jury on November 5.
The indictment states in June 2018, Woodburn committed third-degree rape while being in a position of authority or special trust engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor. According to the report, he was also indicted for unlawfully providing alcohol to a minor.
According to newsletters found on McLean County High School’s website, Woodburn was an agriculture teacher.
Woodburn will be back in court for a pretrial conference on December 10.
