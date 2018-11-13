EPD: 3 arrested in Evansville shooting case; 2 suspects facing murder charge

Dispatcher: “Did the guy answer the door when they knocked on it?” ... Caller: “Yeah, and his door is wide open and the light’s on but I don’t see him at all.” ... Dispatcher: “Is the door still open?” ... Caller: “Yes mam.” ... Dispatcher: “How many shots did they fire?” ... Caller: "They only shot one. " ... Dispatch: “One shot, okay.” ... Caller: “But he could be laying over there on the floor that’s what I’m saying, but I’m not going over there.”