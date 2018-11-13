EPD: 3 arrested in Evansville shooting case; 2 suspects facing murder charge

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Odie Carrier.
Xzereus Dlamini, 19, Connor Johnson, 18, and 17-year-old Mackayla Scarbrough were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.
According to the jail website, Dlamini is facing a gun charge, and Johnson is facing drug dealing and gun charges. Police say those charges came after a traffic stop when the three were together.
On Tuesday, Dlamini and Johnson were additionally charged with murder after Carrier’s death.
Originally, Scarbrough was charged with driving without a license, but a separate investigation into the shooting led to more charges. Scarbrough, who is being charged as an adult, is now charged with burglary and robbery with serious bodily injury.
Police say Carrier was found shot November 9 in the 3400 block of Wood Duck Drive. A neighbor saw the encounter and called 911.
Caller: “They knocked on this guy’s door, and they fired a gun. I don’t know if they shot him or not.” ... Dispatcher: “How many kids?” ... Caller: “Oh Lord there was a car full.” ... Dispatcher: “What color kind of car was it?” ... Caller: “It was a tan one. It was like a 4 door. I don’t know what kind of car it was, but it was a tan one.”
They say he had life threatening injuries. Police have not been able to talk with Carrier.
“It’s very challenging because you know the witnesses were only able to give us a few things and without a victim to tell us exactly what happened, we’re trying to piece together the evidence we have,” says Sgt. Wayne Hunt with the Evansville Police Department.
According to court records, a phone number for a girl named “Taylor” was found in a text message thread on Carrier’s phone.
Police discovered that same number was in the jail’s phone system because it had been receiving calls from Dlamini after he was arrested during the traffic stop.
Officers say that number belonged to Scarbrough.
They say during questioning, Johnson admitted to shooting Carrier, and it was a robbery set up.
Dispatcher: “Did the guy answer the door when they knocked on it?” ... Caller: “Yeah, and his door is wide open and the light’s on but I don’t see him at all.” ... Dispatcher: “Is the door still open?” ... Caller: “Yes mam.” ... Dispatcher: “How many shots did they fire?” ... Caller: "They only shot one. " ... Dispatch: “One shot, okay.” ... Caller: “But he could be laying over there on the floor that’s what I’m saying, but I’m not going over there.”
Police say Dlamini denies being involved, but has given different stories as to where we was at the time of the shooting.
We are awaiting more police affidavits, and we will update this story.
