Energy company looking at wind farm potential in Gibson, Posey Counties

GIBSON & POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) - An energy company has an eye on the possibility of transforming some fields in southwest Indiana into wind farms.
A German energy company called E.ON is looking to lease thousands of acres of land in the north Posey and southern Gibson County areas.
Gibson and Posey County Farm Bureaus teamed up to host an informational meeting for residents Monday night at Gibson Southern High School.
Indianapolis-based Attorney Terry Hall made the trip down to warn people to hire an attorney familiar with energy development before you sign anything.
Attorney Hall said wind farm leases are usually 40-60 years. Hall said typically property owners don’t have the right to get out of the contract unless they don’t get paid. Even that process could take six-months or more. The developer has the absolute right to terminate at any point for any reason or no reason, according to Hall.
Posey County Farm Bureau President Jim Droege said he received a 66-page lease agreement from E.On.
“I happen to be in the Posey County area, but the same has been true in Gibson,” Droege said. “I have tried to read through that lease, all 66 pages of it. It was difficult to look over, and I had satisfactory understanding,” stated Droege.
“Some are enthusiastic about it, others are like, nope, I don’t want any hassle of that at all,” Droege said.
The attorney on Monday said this could end up being multiple wind farms. Hall said normally, three or four developers arrive in an area. One usually wins, so they end up with all of it and develop it in phases based on the property locations.
“Apparently, technologies have improved enough that, probably the most desirable wind map areas have already been leased,” Droege said. “But, as technology has gotten better, this area here may have the potential to develop as well."
Droege said it’s important to note that this process is in the very preliminary stages.
“Again in this case, we’re not a proponent of a particular company, nor are we an opponent of a particular company," Droege explained. "This meeting was strictly informational.”
