CAJE working for more affordable housing options

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - CAJE is working to make more affordable housing available.
The organization met on Monday, talking about the housing issues in the community. They say right now there is a shortage of affordable rentals in Evansville.
According to CAJE, the average rent for a two bedroom apartment is $800. Now, leaders are going to cities in the region to see what they can do locally.
“Some of our members here at CAJE visited Nashville and talked with their affordable housing trust fund committee and the mayor to learn about what they have done, Evansville has a land bank Nashville did not,” explained CAJE Board Member Linda Henzman. “Evansville has the land available we just need to get the units built.”
Recently, City Council voted to put half a million into the affordable housing trust fund.
