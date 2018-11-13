Boonville home destroyed by fire; 1 person taken to hospital

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) - A home was destroyed by fire overnight in Boonville.
The fire broke out just after 2 Tuesday morning at a house on Green Acres Dr.
Crews worked to put out the flames for a good chunk of the morning. Officials say were also battling poor water pressure while fighting the fire. They had to try three different fire hydrants before finding one with adequate water pressure.
No word on what caused the fire, but we’re told stacked firewood on the porch of the house and nearby propane tanks helped spread the fire faster.
Two people were inside the home when the fire broke out. Boonville police tell us one of them had minor burns to her leg and she was taken to St. Vincent for treatment.
No one else was hurt.
