On alert for first accumulating snow

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The Tri-State is still on track to get the first snow accumulation of the season on Thursday morning. At this point, it looks like we could wake up to an inch or two on Thursday morning, with heavier amounts possible in southern Illinois. Snow may mix with freezing rain & sleet at times, and should shift over to rain by Thursday mid-morning. Travel impacts are likely for Thursday morning’s commute. Temps will warm a bit by Friday and the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.