Wintry weather arrives this week

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Tri-State will be on the fringe of a winter weather system on Monday night through early Tuesday. Some sleet/freezing rain is possible by Tuesday morning, but amounts should be very minor, so widespread problems are not likely. After a dry Wednesday, another system moves in for Thursday. More significant wintry precip is possible with the Thursday system, so we have an alert day in place. Unseasonably cold temps stay with us through the weekend.