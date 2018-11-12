Warrick Co. Council approves $300,000 for trail system

LYNNVILLE, IN (WFIE) - On SR-68, where many students walk to and from school, there is not much of a shoulder on either side of the road, but that is about to change.
Warrick County Council recently approved $300,000 to go towards supporting a trail system that will connect Tecumseh High School to Lynnville. The project is expected to cost $566,000, with the recent boost of $300,000 coming from the Warrick County Economic Development fund.
The town of Lynnville and Warrick Trails will also provide matching funds to help support the project.
Groundbreaking on the projected is expected to happen in winter of 2019. Students and all other pedestrians will no longer have to use the narrow side of the road, which can be dangerous.
Warrick County School Corporation Superintendent Brad Schneider says that the trail system will not only improve the quality of life in the area, but will also keep students and pedestrians safe.
“We felt that the pathways were not only a way to exercise and improve living conditions but it is a huge safety addition as well. Students and adults will now have a safe way to walk or bicycle from the town of Lynnville out to the school,” said Schneider.
"I’m very happy to see the county council jump on board and with their support, these trails are going to become a reality, explained Schneider. “So it’s a win-win situation for the town of Lynnville, for the kids in the Lynnville and Tecumseh area. So we are just very excited to be part of it and are looking forward to the project being completed.”
