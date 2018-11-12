Two people taken to hospital after three-vehicle wreck

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - A three-vehicle wreck on Highway 41 Alternate in Henderson sent two people to the hospital.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block after 4 p.m. Saturday.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, James Yancy, of Cumo, Mississippi was driving north when his vehicle drifted into the southbound lane and into the path of Coty Newman, of Clay, Kentucky.
The press release states Newman’s vehicle struck the driver side of Yancy’s vehicle, causing it to overturn multiple times before landing in the yard of someone’s home.
The sheriff’s office said Newman’s vehicle also slid sideways, went across the northbound lanes, and hit a vehicle driven by Kevin Crowley, of Sebree, Kentucky. before it landed in a field on the east side of the roadway.
Sheriff’s deputies told us Yancy and Newman refused to go to the hospital but were treated on the scene by Henderson County EMS.
Two people in Crowley’s vehicle, Melissa and Cheyenne Crowley, were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Highway 41 Alternate was shut down for about an hour and a half while several crews worked the scene.
