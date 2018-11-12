Tristate Hot Stove League’s annual Night of Memories 2019

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Tristate Hot Stove League is proud to announce the 20th Anniversary of the Night of Memories. This year’s event will be held on January 12, 2019. The event will be hosted at the Vanderburgh County 4H Center. (201 E Boonville New Harmony Rd, Evansville, IN 47725) During this event, we are asking those in the community to join us for a great evening to benefit local sports organizations.
The Tri-State Hot Stove Baseball League is a non-profit organization with over 200 members. We are located in Evansville, Indiana, but have members throughout the United States. Originally, the group was comprised solely of former professional baseball players, but have since opened our membership to the public.
While our name implies we are solely involved in baseball that is not the case. We provide financial assistance to youth organizations including baseball, softball, soccer, football, wrestling, basketball, and youth ministry athletics. Our Night of Memories has raised over $1,500,000 that we have distributed to over 100 youth organizations. The organization believes that a good base that includes sports will produce more productive members of society. The organization believes that youth sports teach kids the importance of hard work, working as a team, and structure.
The 20th annual Night of Memories will include several activities throughout the day. The event will consist of an autograph signing. The signing will start at 3:00 pm. Guest can bring their items to the event and have them signed. Autograph prices vary, and will be released soon. Jim Edmonds and Mark Grace will have a limited amount of autographs available, so make sure you check our webpage and Facebook for further details. Tickets are required to enter the autograph session. The autograph session is open to all ages. Tickets are $25.00 each and can be purchased in advance from any Tristate Hot Stove member or at the door. These tickets will also get you into the evening chat session and auction. The evening session will begin at 6:00 pm. The evening session is 21 and over. This event includes several opportunities to purchase unique items from our silent or live auction. Along with the auctions, we will have several items up for raffle. The main event includes a very rare opportunity to hear the stars discuss their careers and tell stories of their past. Don’t miss out on this opportunity. Food and beverage will be available for purchase at this event.
This year’s Night of Memories guest include some familiar faces, along with several new guests. We are very excited to be joined by Evansville’s own, NFL HOFer Bob Griese. Bob will be joined by another famous Evansville native and Yankees Legend, Don Mattingly. Both will be joined by rising MLB pitcher and Mater Dei graduate, Jerad Eickhoff. We are also excited to have Central graduate, Aaron Barrett in attendance. Aaron just recently resigned with the Washington Nationals. This year we are excited to announce two first year guest, Mark Grace and Jim Edmonds. Mark Grace was most famously known for his years with the Chicago Cubs. Mark is also a World Series winner, along with four Gold Glove Awards. Mark will be joined by Cardinals Legend, Jim Edmonds. Jim Edmonds also is a World Series winner, and won eight Gold Glove Awards. They will be joined by Cardinals Great, Rick Ankiel. Other guests may be announced at a later date.
Interested in becoming a member of the Tristate Hot Stove League? Please check out our site, www.hotstoveleague.org/membership, for details on how to join. We are looking for those who have a strong passion to help others in the community to join.
Courtesy: Tristate Host Stove League
