Tristate Hot Stove League’s annual Night of Memories 2019

The 20th annual Night of Memories will include several activities throughout the day. The event will consist of an autograph signing. The signing will start at 3:00 pm. Guest can bring their items to the event and have them signed. Autograph prices vary, and will be released soon. Jim Edmonds and Mark Grace will have a limited amount of autographs available, so make sure you check our webpage and Facebook for further details. Tickets are required to enter the autograph session. The autograph session is open to all ages. Tickets are $25.00 each and can be purchased in advance from any Tristate Hot Stove member or at the door. These tickets will also get you into the evening chat session and auction. The evening session will begin at 6:00 pm. The evening session is 21 and over. This event includes several opportunities to purchase unique items from our silent or live auction. Along with the auctions, we will have several items up for raffle. The main event includes a very rare opportunity to hear the stars discuss their careers and tell stories of their past. Don’t miss out on this opportunity. Food and beverage will be available for purchase at this event.