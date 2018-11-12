Spottsville Elementary School opening Monday

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - New additions, old traditions.
That’s the motto for Spottsville Elementary this year. After almost two-years of construction, the brand new school is opening it’s doors for it’s students Monday, but there’s still work to be done.
“It’ll be good enough to have class, it may not be finalized like I want it but it’ll definitely be ready for the kids,"said Kindergarten teacher, Dana Stauffer.
“It’s coming along, so we’ll see what it looks by 7:30 when the kids roll in," said Principal Sarah Estabrook.
Estabrook said the move from the current Spottsville Elementary to the new one has been bittersweet.
“The staff have handled the move very well," Estabrook said. "It’s been bittersweet, a lot of them started their teaching career next door and their own kids went through the old Spottsville but so many community members and district employees just jumped in and helped us move, so we plan for the worst and hope for the best.”
“I’m excited, I’m a little nervous," Stauffer said. "Trying to get everything moved in such a short period of time, it being so different, it’s a little nerve wracking, but very exciting.”
As the sun sets on the new school before students roam the hallways for years to come, it’s obvious that this is more than just a building.
“It’s starting to look and feel like home," Estabrook said.
