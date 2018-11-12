Owner rejects city’s offer for Gabes Tower

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The fate of Gabes Tower is still up in the air as the city offered to buy the property from the current owner, but now we’ve learned he’s turned that offer down.
Bob Zimmerman, who has owned Gabes Tower, with plans to renovate it into a veterans facility. But he told us today he is open to selling it to the city.
Zimmerman said the city offered him $300,000 several months ago for Gabes Tower, but Zimmerman said he could not accept that because of how much he has put into the property.
The city told us the process has been slow moving, but Zimmerman said he would be willing to sell it for closer to $400,000.
The property has sat vacant for years. The city is still hoping to buy it to clean up the area.
“I hope we can," Nate Pagan, City Manager said. "That building needs to be addressed. It looks terrible, it’s dilapidated, it continues to deteriorate, so we do need something to happen to it soon. It depends on what is viable with the facility, but it could involve a restoration, but more than likely it would involve a demolition.”
Zimmerman said he would be okay if the city tears down the building if they don’t think it will be viable to remodel it.
