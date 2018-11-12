3 new physicians added to cancer center staff

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Deaconess is welcoming three new physicians to their MD Anderson Cancer Center staff.
A pinning ceremony was held at Biaggi’s for newest members on Monday.
The doctors were put through a lot of training to be certified.
Deaconess become a member of the MD Anderson Cancer Center back in 2016.
Doctors say it is important to provide this high-level care right here in the Tri-State.
“Patients historically have gone elsewhere," Dr. Adam Becker, Deaconess, explained. "Out of town, out of state to get a lot of their cancer care. I think this puts a spotlight on the fact that they no longer need to do that. They are able to stay within the Deaconess community and get that care.”
With the additions, there is now 21 certified physicians at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.