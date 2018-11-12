Monsters on the Ohio to continue in 2019

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - An update on a story we previously reported on this summer about a fishing tournament in Owensboro.
It looks like a popular catfishing tournament will continue as long as there is community support.
With the lack of water regulations in Kentucky, it resulted in the discussion of ending the tournament in Owensboro. But because of its growth over the past four years, tournament organizers have decided to keep the tradition.
Organizer Aaron Wheatley tells us the next tournament is set for Oct. 12, 2019
