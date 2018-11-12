Monday Rain; Snow Possible Late

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Rain on the way to start the work week. Cloudy skies with rain likely during the afternoon with high temps only in the lower 40’s. Late tonight through early Tuesday…the best chance for any accumulating snow will north of Interstate 64.
Scattered snow/freezing rain ending early on Tuesday with slick spots possible early. Despite clearing skies, it will be unseasonably cold Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid-30s, but the wind chill will be in the mid-20’s.
Mostly sunny and Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 30s…but we have another chance of rain/snow mix Thursday morning.
