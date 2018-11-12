METS Eastside Transfer Station Moving to New Location in 2019

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System announced a major change in 2019 for riders who use the Eastside Transfer Station at Lawndale Commons Shopping Center. The transfer station will move from the current location one block west to 950 S. Hebron Ave.
City officials say the move is due to expansion and improvements planned at Lawndale by property owner Renaissance Realty Investments, Inc.
Officials say the new METS Eastside Transfer Station will be built at a safe location utilizing city right-of-way on Hebron Avenue between Bayard Park Drive to the north and Powell Avenue to the south.
The new terminal will provide access to shopping along the South Green River Road corridor from a location that will not be impacted by future commercial development.
The City of Evansville Board of Public Works will open bids for the construction of a concrete pad, shelter structure and lane striping for the project on November 15. The timeline calls for construction to begin this winter with completion by the end of March 2019, weather permitting.
The Eastside Transfer Station has been located at Lawndale since the late 1970s.
While METS buses will no longer use the Lawndale parking lot, buses will continue to make several stops along the westside of South Green River Road, including stops at Green River Road and Bellemeade Avenue and Green River and Washington Avenue.
METS will also continue to make stops on Green River near Bennie’s Flooring and at Washington Square Mall.
