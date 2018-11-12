Man arrested for Election Day gunshots in WI allegedly threatened to ‘air out’ polling places

MILWAUKEE (WITI/Tribune/CNN) – A man was arrested after dozens of shots were fired on Election Day.
Now police are saying the man arrested for pulling the trigger allegedly made serious threats against polling places.
Police said Brandon Baker claimed he was “going to the poll and air it out,” according to his social media account. Statements were made such as “I do know what it takes to kill a body from that far away."
It was reported that Baker said he was going to “light up Milwaukee.”
“I was kind of concerned. I was worried,” said Sayf Amin, who was startled out of bed Tuesday morning.
“At 5 a.m., I heard probably like 15 shots right above me, and he was really loud,” Amin said. “He was on the roof shooting. I was afraid honestly that he might go crazy and just start shooting downward. I could hear his footsteps right above me.”
The piercing shots caused police to arrive shortly afterwards. When they did, Baker was holding an AR-15 rifle in his hands.
When the officer ordered Baker to put down the AR-15, he refused and declared that he was “running for governor,” police said.
Prosecutors said Baker repeatedly said he has the right to possess guns and said he was going to start a militia.
While holding up his cellphone, Baker said he was broadcasting on Twitter and provided his Twitter handle.
Officers were eventually able to place him in custody. The firearms in his possession were loaded, prosecutors say.
“I was watching the whole thing, and I was just really tense and pretty afraid that someone was going to get shot,” Amin said.
In addition to the assault rifle, police recovered three guns and 31 spent casings on the roof.
Amin says just days before, he had a strange encounter with the 20-year-old suspect.
“He was talking about how he planned on being governor, and he was really set that he really believes that people were going to elect him to be the governor. He seemed a little off for me,” Amin said.
From his rant to suspected early morning Election Day actions, it’s fortunate police responded when they did.
“This guy, I think, is pretty crazy,” Amin said.
Baker was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon (three counts), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (THC) (200 grams or less/four plants or less) and possession of a controlled substance.
He appeared in court Saturday, during which time a competency hearing was scheduled.
A look into his criminal history shows convictions of carrying concealed weapon, drug possession and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Copyright 2018 WITI and Tribune via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.