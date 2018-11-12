Local coffee shop to open at Town Square Mall

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Town Square Mall is now welcoming all coffee lovers.
The Spot, a local coffee shop is confirmed as a new addition to the mall, according to The Spot’s owner.
The coffee shop has been opened for a year and eight months at it’s current location at Williamsburg Square.
The owner said when they received a good deal on their second location, they couldn’t turn it down.
The Spot hopes to help revive the mall and attract more people to that side of town.
The grand opening will be on Black Friday and will be located at the center court of the mall.
