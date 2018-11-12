Lady Eagles rally past Cardinals for first win

University Center, MI (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball outscored host Saginaw Valley State University 25-11 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Cardinals, 67-58, in a Midwest Region bout Sunday afternoon.



USI (1-1) trailed by as many as eight points midway through the third period and 47-42 heading into the final 10 minutes, but a 7-0 run to begin the period put the Eagles in front for the first time since leading 24-22 with just over two minutes to play in the first half.



Senior guard Alex Davidson who finished with a career-high 24 points, began the run with a three-pointer, while a pair of free throws by sophomore guard Emma DeHart tied the game at 47-47.



Sophomore forward Imani Guy briefly put the Eagles in front, 49-47, with just under seven minutes to play, while a layup by junior guard Ashley Johnson gave USI a 51-49 edge they would not relinquish.



The Screaming Eagles continued what turned out to be a 16-2 outburst that took up the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter when senior forward Kacy Eschweiler connected on a pair of free throws. A bucket by Eschweiler and a three-pointer by DeHart had the Eagles in front 58-49 with three minutes to play.



USI, which was 2-of-9 (.222) from the free throw line in its 72-71 loss to Northwood University Friday night, hit 5-of-6 free throws in the closing minutes to help preserve the victory. The Eagles finished the day 12-of-15 (.800) from the charity stripe Sunday.