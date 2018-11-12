HPD: Man shoved mother into wall while trying to get away from officer

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A Henderson man is behind bars.
A Henderson police officer went early Sunday morning to a home in the 900 block of Osage Drive to serve warrants on 23-year-old Daniel Connell.
They say Connell tried to run from the officer and shoved his mom into a wall causing minor injury. The officer was able to stop Connell, but police say he still resisted causing the officer to be hurt.
The officer was eventually able to take Connell into custody and take him to jail. He was arrested on warrants for a couple drug-related charges and wanton endangerment.
Connell was also additionally charged with fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and harassment.
