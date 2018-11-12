Henderson students honor veterans during annual celebration

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Some middle school students took a break from class work to honor our Veterans on Monday.
Students at South Middle School hung pictures, wrote poems, and treated veterans to a hero’s welcome for the 38th Veterans Day Celebration at the school. Guests were treated to breakfast before the ceremony and had a chance to see memorabilia while chatting with their peers.
Some Veterans say they come every year to honor their fellow soldiers.
“I come, not so much for the good feeling for myself," Richard Martindale, Gulf War Veteran, explained. "I come to honor these other people that have given so much so that I could be here today [Monday] and be a part of, be a part of Henderson and a part of the United States.”
South Middle School officials say they consider themselves a veterans school and are proud to honor those who serve.
