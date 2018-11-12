First day of school at new Spottsville Elementary

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A new era of learning began Monday at Spottsville Elementary. After two years of construction the new elementary school opened it’s doors for the first day of class.
Students expressed their excitement for the new building by saying that it felt like a second, first day of school.
“It’s like we’re in Kindergarten again," said Cole Lucas, a fifth grader at Spottsville Elementary.
The new 75,000 square foot building contains 30 classrooms and can contain up to 700 students. School officials say each classroom is equipped with state of the art technology to encourage learning.
“We know in Henderson County Schools that we’re working to build better graduates," said Henderson County Schools Superintendent Marganna Stanley. "To build better graduates they need world class skills like collaboration, communication, critical thinking, so we deliberately planned high quality technology for all of our students.”
For students and teachers the first day inside the new building they’ve watched take shape next door to the old Spottsville Elementary was exciting.
“The first few months we didn’t really think we would be able to move in because it wasn’t really being built very fast, but we’re in here now," Lucas said.
“Every morning I’m usually out on bus duty and just to see the kids faces when they get off the bus when something new came about, especially like when they were putting on the roof and then putting in the stair wells, it’s been exciting for the kids," said Sarah Estabrook, the principal at Spottsville Elementary.
Henderson County School officials say they plan to demolish the old elementary school, but plans for what will replace it have not been decided yet.
