EPD: Three arrested in Evansville shooting case

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Odie Carrier.
Xzereus Dlamini, 19, Connor Johnson, 18, and Mackayla Scarbrough,17, are in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
According to the jail website, Dlamini is facing a gun charge, and Johnson is facing drug dealing and gun charges.
Police say those charges came after a traffic stop when the three were together.
Orginially, Scarbrough was charged with driving without a license, but a separate investigation into the shooting led to more charges.
Scarbrough, who is being charged as an adult, is now charged with burglary and robbery with serious bodily injury.
Police say Carrier was found shot Nov. 9 in the 3400 block of Wood Duck Drive.
They say he had life threatening injuries.
According to court records, a phone number for a girl named “Taylor” was found in a text message thread on Carrier’s phone.
Police discovered that same number was in the jail’s phone system because it had been receiving calls from Dlamini after he was arrested during the traffic stop.
Officers say that number belonged to Scarbrough.
They say during questioning, Johnson admitted to shooting Carrier, and it was a robbery set up.
Police say Dlamini denies being involved, but has given different stories as to where we was at the time of the shooting.
We are awaiting more police affidavits, and we will update this story.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.