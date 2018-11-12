Deaconess hosts Milk Bank Drive

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) - Deaconess hospital is hosting their first-ever milk donor drive. The drive is raising awareness about the importance of donations.
It’s a partnership between The Women’s Hospital and The Milk Bank.
Officials say the process is easy, just a quick screening and then a blood sample.
The milk is then processed and will eventually help infants in the neonatal intensive care unit.
One donor said she’s glad to give back.
“It just helps. A little bit of milk goes a long way in those early days to utilize it," said Andrea Klotz. "Of course, the NICU babies, that’s where they start using donor milk. It really helps with those outcomes, short-term and long-term for those babies.”
If you’d like to donate, contact The Women’s Hospital at (812)-842-4200 for more information.
