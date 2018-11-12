Community welcomes home fallen soldier

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Saturday night was an emotional one for friends, family, and veterans all across Indiana as state police escorted the body of Army Specialist Drew Watters back to his hometown of Evansville.
SPC. Watters died on Sunday, November 4 during a training accident at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the state of Washington.
Hundreds of people met at North High School on Saturday night to welcome home one the 23-year-old fallen soldier. We spoke with several of his friends who shared all kinds of stories about who Drew was and what he meant to them.
However, his loss is still something that his hard for everyone to understand.
"If he knew how many people really are touched by everything that's going on right now. he would probably be shocked," said Max Mooney.
"I know Drew always loved home, he loved Evansville and Indiana," said Daniel Grimm. "He had the state tattooed on his shoulder. It's only fitting to have him come back home and everybody is ready to have him back here."
Watters he was flown to the Indianapolis International Airport where Indiana State Police then escorted him and his family back home to Evansville.
“He deserves it, Carley deserves it, his son, Jack, deserves it,” said Mooney.
When the escort arrived, they were greeted by the community that helped raise him with lit candles in hand, but also with heavy hearts.
"He would probably be like, 'Me? Why me? Why are we all here for me?' He was very selfless. He cares more about you than himself," said Randi Dukes.
The escort pulled right up in front of Bundrant Stadium, where Drew wore the number 47 under the lights.
This year's North Huskies presented his family with his old football jersey.
"That just speaks to who Drew was," said Mitchell Stevens. "He didn't expect anything back, but he clearly touched so many people."
With Watters back home, those closest to him reflect on who he was with the hopes that his life and legacy will never be forgotten.
His funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 14 at Christian Fellowship Church on Millersburg Road. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
