TRAFFIC ALERT: I-64 WB lanes blocked after semi overturns

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - A section of I-64 is blocked after a semi overturned in the westbound lanes of an overpass.
According to Warrick County Central Dispatch, crews from both Warrick County and Gibson County are on scene of an overturned semi in the westbound lanes of the I-64 overpass at I-69.
Dispatch stated the semi is blocking all westbound lanes of the I-64 section.
It is unknown at this time how long the lanes will be blocked.
We will update this story with more information when it is made available.
