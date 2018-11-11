Rain/snow mix possible Monday

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Rain and snow both return to the forecast Monday, but we will probably see very little to no snow accumulation.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy but dry with low temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30°. High temperatures will be in the low 40s Monday.
A few isolated showers are possible late Monday morning, but our rain chances will become more widespread that afternoon. As temperatures fall back through the 30s Monday night, we may see that rain change over to a wintry mix before becoming all snow in the predawn hours of Tuesday.
Most of the Tri-State could see a dusting of snow up to a quarter inch, but I doubt much will stick. The best chance for any accumulating snow will be in southeast Illinois. A large portion of western Kentucky will see almost all rain this time around.
Any snow we do see will already be moving out by about 7 or 8 a.m. on Tuesday, and our skies will clear throughout the day. Despite increasing sunshine, it will be very chilly Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid 30s, and when you factor in the wind it may feel like the 20s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40°, but we have another chance of rain/snow mix Thursday into Friday morning.
