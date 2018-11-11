Hoosiers help Big Ten to lead after day one of ACC/Big Ten Challenge

By Bethany Miller | November 10, 2018 at 6:43 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 6:43 PM

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WFIE) - Members of the Indiana University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams helped the Big Ten take the lead after the first day of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday night.

TEAM SCORES

Men

Big Ten – 85

ACC – 82

Women

Big Ten – 123

ACC - 44

HOOSIER WINNERS Men

Vini Lanza – 100 Fly (46.06), 800 Freestyle Relay (6:18.68)

James Connor – 3-Meter Dive (429.35)

Mohamed Samy – 800 Freestyle Relay (6:18.68)

Zach Apple – 800 Freestyle Relay (6:18.68)

Women

Lilly King – 400 Medley Relay (3:25.71), 200 Breaststroke (2:06.81)

Bailey Andison – 400 IM (4:05.56)

NOTABLES

• Indiana’s Lilly King (200 Breast), Bailey Andison (400 IM) and Vini Lanza (100 Fly) all posted the fastest times in the country this year in their respective events.

• IU’s James Connor remained perfect on the season. He has won all five diving events he’s entered this season.

NCAA CUTS

A: Lilly King (200 Breast)

B: Bailey Andison (400 IM), Zach Apple (100 Free), Gabriel Fantoni (200 Back), Mohamed Samy (200 Back), Christine Jensen (100 Fly), Vini Lanza (100 Fly)

NCAA ZONES QUALIFYING SCORES

3-Meter: James Connor, Andrew Capobianco

UP NEXT

Members of the No. 3/6 Indiana University men's and women's swimming and diving teams will conclude the ACC/Big Ten Swimming & Diving Challenge on Nov. 11 in West Lafayette, Ind. starting at 10:00 a.m. ET. The meet will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network.

HOOSIER RESULTS

Women’s 400 Medley Relay

1. Lilly King – 3:25.71

3. Christine Jensen – 3:31.60

6. Ileah Doctor – 3:41.60

Men’s 400 Medley Relay

2. Gabriel Fantoni, Ian Finnerty, Vini Lanza – 3:06.47

3. Mohamed Samy, Zach Apple – 3:06.95

Women’s 400 IM

1. Bailey Andison – 4:05.56

Men’s 100 Freestyle

2. Zach Apple – 42.75

Men’s 200 Backstroke

4. Gabriel Fantoni – 1:43.34

5. Mohamed Samy – 1:43.38

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

1. Lilly King – 2:06.81

Women’s 100 Butterfly

3. Christine Jensen – 51.94

8. Shelby Koontz – 53.79

Men’s 100 Butterfly

1. Vini Lanza – 46.06

Men’s 3-Meter Dive

1. James Connor – 429.35

5. Andrew Capobianco – 386.00

Women’s 800 Freestyle Relay

5. Shelby Koontz – 7:12.30

Men’s 800 Freestyle Relay

1. Zach Apple, Vini Lanza, Mohamed Samy – 6:18.68

4. Ian Finnerty – 6:27.83

