Hoosiers help Big Ten to lead after day one of ACC/Big Ten Challenge

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WFIE) - Members of the Indiana University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams helped the Big Ten take the lead after the first day of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday night.
TEAM SCORES
Men
Big Ten – 85
ACC – 82
Women
Big Ten – 123
ACC - 44
HOOSIER WINNERS Men
Vini Lanza – 100 Fly (46.06), 800 Freestyle Relay (6:18.68)
James Connor – 3-Meter Dive (429.35)
Mohamed Samy – 800 Freestyle Relay (6:18.68)
Zach Apple – 800 Freestyle Relay (6:18.68)
Women
Lilly King – 400 Medley Relay (3:25.71), 200 Breaststroke (2:06.81)
Bailey Andison – 400 IM (4:05.56)
NOTABLES
• Indiana’s Lilly King (200 Breast), Bailey Andison (400 IM) and Vini Lanza (100 Fly) all posted the fastest times in the country this year in their respective events.
• IU’s James Connor remained perfect on the season. He has won all five diving events he’s entered this season.
NCAA CUTS
A: Lilly King (200 Breast)
B: Bailey Andison (400 IM), Zach Apple (100 Free), Gabriel Fantoni (200 Back), Mohamed Samy (200 Back), Christine Jensen (100 Fly), Vini Lanza (100 Fly)
NCAA ZONES QUALIFYING SCORES
3-Meter: James Connor, Andrew Capobianco
UP NEXT
• Members of the No. 3/6 Indiana University men's and women's swimming and diving teams will conclude the ACC/Big Ten Swimming & Diving Challenge on Nov. 11 in West Lafayette, Ind. starting at 10:00 a.m. ET. The meet will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network.
HOOSIER RESULTS
Women’s 400 Medley Relay
1. Lilly King – 3:25.71
3. Christine Jensen – 3:31.60
6. Ileah Doctor – 3:41.60
Men’s 400 Medley Relay
2. Gabriel Fantoni, Ian Finnerty, Vini Lanza – 3:06.47
3. Mohamed Samy, Zach Apple – 3:06.95
Women’s 400 IM
1. Bailey Andison – 4:05.56
Men’s 100 Freestyle
2. Zach Apple – 42.75
Men’s 200 Backstroke
4. Gabriel Fantoni – 1:43.34
5. Mohamed Samy – 1:43.38
Women’s 200 Breaststroke
1. Lilly King – 2:06.81
Women’s 100 Butterfly
3. Christine Jensen – 51.94
8. Shelby Koontz – 53.79
Men’s 100 Butterfly
1. Vini Lanza – 46.06
Men’s 3-Meter Dive
1. James Connor – 429.35
5. Andrew Capobianco – 386.00
Women’s 800 Freestyle Relay
5. Shelby Koontz – 7:12.30
Men’s 800 Freestyle Relay
1. Zach Apple, Vini Lanza, Mohamed Samy – 6:18.68
4. Ian Finnerty – 6:27.83
Courtesy: IU Athletics
