USI MBB falls in overtime to Hillsdale

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team lost a tough overtime defensive battle with Hillsdale College, 67-60, on the first day of the Prairie Stars Tipoff Classic and the 2018-19 season in Springfield, Illinois. The Tipoff Classic is being hosted by the University of Illinois Springfield.
The Screaming Eagles and the Chargers scratched and clawed their way through the opening half trying to get into offensive rhythms. USI held a brief lead early, 12-10, when junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell (Bowling Green, Kentucky) hit a three-point field goal with 11:26 left in the opening stanza.
Hillsdale responded by regaining the lead and built a 23-15 advantage by the 3:39 mark. USI rallied to close the gap to three points on an 8-3 run and went into the locker room with a three-point deficit, 26-23.
The first 20 minutes saw USI have a tough time from the field, shooting 22.6 percent (7-31) overall. The Eagles dominated the boards, 24-14, and was led by sophomore forward Emmanuel Little (Indianapolis, Indiana) with six boards.
After Hillsdale started the second half with a 4-0 run to lead 30-23, USI went on a 13-0 run to lead 36-30 on a bucket by Caldwell at 13:57. The Chargers would rally with an 8-2 lead to regain the advantage, 40-38, with 7:58 remaining.
The Eagles and the Chargers would trade leads and buckets until the final two minutes when Hillsdale seemed to take control with a 50-47 lead with 14 seconds left. USI senior guard Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) took control to get the Eagles even by the end of regulation with a pair of free throws and a three-point bomb with no time left on the clock to send the contest to overtime.
In the extra period, Stein got the first bucket to give USI a 54-52 advantage, but then the Chargers took over. Hillsdale would outscore the Eagles 15-8 the rest of the way in overtime to pull out the 67-60 win.
Stein would lead the Eagles individually with 15 points on six-of-13 from the field, one-of-two from downtown, and two-of-four from the stripe. USI senior guard/forward Nate Hansen (Evansville, Indiana) followed with 11 points, while Caldwell and sophomore guard Mateo Rivera (Indianapolis, Indiana) had nine points each.
USI, as a team, dominated the glass with a 49-32 advantage with Little leading with a game-high 12 boards.
The Eagles conclude action in the Prairie Stars Tipoff Classic Saturday at 1 p.m. when they play Malone University. Malone started its season by playing host Illinois Springfield this the second game this evening. Game coverage can be found on GoUSIEagles.com.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.