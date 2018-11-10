UE rallies, but falls short in Terre Haute

Evansville got off to a much better start in the second frame as kills by Tam and Kerra Cornist sent the team out of the gate with a 7-4 lead. Mildrelis Rodriguez found a groove, recording two kills to extend the lead to 11-6. The lead moved up to six points when Alondra Vazuez posted a kill to give the Aces an 18-12 advantage. That is when the Sycamores made their run. A 13-3 rally saw them finish off a 25-21 win.