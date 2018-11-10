State police will escort body of Army SPC. Watters from Indy to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The family of Army Specialist Drew Watters will welcome him home later Saturday night, but the process to bring him home hasn't been easy.
The body of 25-year-old SPC. Watters is scheduled to arrive at the Indianapolis International Airport around 7:58 p.m. Central. From there, state police will escort his remains to Evansville.
The first stop will be at North High School's football stadium parking lot for a brief meeting with friends before arriving at Browning Funeral Home between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.
SPC. Watters died on Sunday, November 4 during a training accident at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the state of Washington. He was hit and pinned by a large armored vehicle known as a striker.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 14 at Christian Fellowship Church on Millersburg Road. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.