State police will escort body of Army SPC. Watters from Indy to Evansville
By Kenny Douglass and Joseph Payton | November 10, 2018 at 4:25 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 4:25 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The family of Army Specialist Drew Watters will welcome him home later Saturday night, but the process to bring him home hasn't been easy.

Indiana State Police released an itinerary and route of travel on Saturday morning.

The body of 25-year-old SPC. Watters is scheduled to arrive at the Indianapolis International Airport around 7:58 p.m. Central. From there, state police will escort his remains to Evansville.

The first stop will be at North High School's football stadium parking lot for a brief meeting with friends before arriving at Browning Funeral Home between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.

SPC. Watters died on Sunday, November 4 during a training accident at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the state of Washington. He was hit and pinned by a large armored vehicle known as a striker.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 14 at Christian Fellowship Church on Millersburg Road. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.

