Schiavo strikes twice in 6-2 loss in Roanoke

Down 2-0 going into the second period, Schiavo would almost single-handedly even the score. At 4:54 of the second, a shot from the near side was put perfectly top corner, over the shoulder of Tanner Creel, makingit 2-1, assisted by Preston Kugler. Shortly after at 6:47, Schiavo would strike again off a face-off win by Nick D’Avolio. Beau Walker would gain the assist, tying the game up before Roanoke responded with another two goals. In the third, down 6-2, the game would get extremely physical, culminating with a fight between Nick Wright and Mike Economos in front of the benches, shortly after a previous scrum was broken up, with Wright easily getting the better of Economos. Shortly afterword, a high hit by Cody Dion with ten seconds left would spark another altercation, finished off with Kugler decking Roanoke’s Jordan Carvalho in a quick bout. With the rematch tomorrow, the message has been delivered by Evansville.