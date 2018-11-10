Schiavo strikes twice in 6-2 loss in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFIE) - It would be another solid night of production for John Schiavo, acquired from Pensacola last week. Last night he would finish with a goal and two assists, and tonight finished with two more goals to bring his total in two games to five points, after starting the year with one assist in four games with the Ice Flyers. Despite Schiavo’s brilliance on the ice, the Bolts would fall to Roanoke, 6-2.
Down 2-0 going into the second period, Schiavo would almost single-handedly even the score. At 4:54 of the second, a shot from the near side was put perfectly top corner, over the shoulder of Tanner Creel, makingit 2-1, assisted by Preston Kugler. Shortly after at 6:47, Schiavo would strike again off a face-off win by Nick D’Avolio. Beau Walker would gain the assist, tying the game up before Roanoke responded with another two goals. In the third, down 6-2, the game would get extremely physical, culminating with a fight between Nick Wright and Mike Economos in front of the benches, shortly after a previous scrum was broken up, with Wright easily getting the better of Economos. Shortly afterword, a high hit by Cody Dion with ten seconds left would spark another altercation, finished off with Kugler decking Roanoke’s Jordan Carvalho in a quick bout. With the rematch tomorrow, the message has been delivered by Evansville.
Schiavo picked up both goals for Evansville, and Braeden Ostepchuk tallied 32 saves in goal. The Thunderbolts return home for Friday, November 16th, taking on the Peoria Rivermen. It will be 812 night, with special merchandise items priced at 8, 2, and 1 dollar. Puck drop will be at 7:15pm CT.
