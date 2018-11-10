OCU MBB wins in regular season opener

OAKLAND CITY, Indiana (WFIE) - The Mighty Oaks men’s basketball team opened their regular season tonight, hosting the Mavericks of Ohio State University-Mansfield. After opening a 48-20 halftime lead, the Oaks finished off the win, but the score of 98-60.
Andrew Scott (Sr., Monroe City, IN) led all scorers in the game, posting 23 points on 9-13 shooting, including 4-5 from beyond the arc, while hauling in eight rebounds and blocking two shots. Logan Worthington (Sr., Evansville, IN) added 19 counters, on 8-12 shooting, while nabbing a game best 15 missed shots, to go with four assists and two blocks. Beah Hefner (Jr., Lima, OH) tallied 15 counters, six boards and six assists, while Tyler Toopes (Jr., Winslow, IN), making his OCU debut, had 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Ja'Shawn Campbell paced the Mavericks, scoring 17 points, on 6-16 shooting, including 5-8 from long range. Caleb Ramey added 13 counters, while Travon Young grabbed a team best six rebounds. Ja'Quan Campbell had eight points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals in the loss.
OCU shot 40-68 (58.8%) from the field, including 9-18 (50.0%) from beyond the arc. OSU-Mansfield connected on 23-69 (33.3%) of their shot attempts, making 10-27 (37.0%) from three point range. The Oaks went 9-12 (75.0%) from the foul line, compared to 4-14 (28.6%) for the visiting Mavericks.
The Oaks led 52-29 in rebounding, while holding a 23-9 edge in assists. The Mavericks held a 16-12 edge in turnovers, including an 11-7 lead in steals. OCU outscored OSU-Mansfield 56-22 in the paint, and 25-12 in points off the bench.
Next up for the Mighty Oaks will be their trip to Hawaii over Thanksgiving break, where they will take on Chaminade University on Saturday, November 17, followed by Hawaii Pacific University on Tuesday, November 20.
