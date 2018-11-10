OCU MBB wins in regular season opener

Andrew Scott (Sr., Monroe City, IN) led all scorers in the game, posting 23 points on 9-13 shooting, including 4-5 from beyond the arc, while hauling in eight rebounds and blocking two shots. Logan Worthington (Sr., Evansville, IN) added 19 counters, on 8-12 shooting, while nabbing a game best 15 missed shots, to go with four assists and two blocks. Beah Hefner (Jr., Lima, OH) tallied 15 counters, six boards and six assists, while Tyler Toopes (Jr., Winslow, IN), making his OCU debut, had 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.