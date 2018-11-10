HOW TO WATCH: Central Bears at East Central Trojans

By Jared Goffinet | November 10, 2018 at 8:59 AM CST - Updated November 10 at 8:59 AM

ST. LEON, IN (WFIE) - While most of the regional rounds were decided on Friday, the Central Bears will get their shot at advancing to semi-state on Saturday.

At 2 p.m. CST, the Bears will face the East Central Trojans in St. Leon, Indiana.

You can watch the game live online on the ISC Sports Network.

[CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Bears vs Trojans; 2 p.m. kickoff]

You can follow 14 sports reporter Aaron Hancock on Twitter for live tweets from Saturday’s regional final.

Be sure to watch 14 Sports during the 6 p.m. newscast for highlights from the Central’s game.

