HOW TO WATCH: Central Bears at East Central Trojans

ST. LEON, IN (WFIE) - While most of the regional rounds were decided on Friday, the Central Bears will get their shot at advancing to semi-state on Saturday.
At 2 p.m. CST, the Bears will face the East Central Trojans in St. Leon, Indiana.
You can watch the game live online on the ISC Sports Network.
You can follow 14 sports reporter Aaron Hancock on Twitter for live tweets from Saturday’s regional final.
Be sure to watch 14 Sports during the 6 p.m. newscast for highlights from the Central’s game.
