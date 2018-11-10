Hear the one about Trump? You've probably heard a lot

This Nov. 6, 2018 photo released by CBS shows host Stephen Colbert on the set of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in New York. A think tank that has studied the content of late-night comedy for the past 26 years says Trump was the butt of more jokes in 2017 than any other public figure has for a single year. By a lot. The Center for Media and Public Affairs at George Mason University, which released a study on Friday, said the record-holder before that was President Clinton in 1998, the year of Monica Lewinsky. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via AP) (Scott Kowalchyk)