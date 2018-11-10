Empty Bowls Evansville Raises $10K In Two Hours

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The seventh Empty Bowls Evansville event was held on Saturday and thousands of people came out to try soup for a good cause.
People were lined up around the building at 10 a.m. to get ready for the event at 11.
“It’s incredible to see the turnout today, because people showed up not only to get great handmaid ceramic items, but to also support Vanderburgh county, that 100 percent of the proceeds stay here and help support the local hungry” said volunteer Cole Collier.
All together over 1,000 bowls were placed on tables ready to be picked. This event was a complete team effort. USI students, staff, faculty, community members and local businesses all pitched in.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you. This simply could not happen without the volunteers. The volunteers that showed up to make the bowls. The volunteers that showed up to glaze, to help fire, to help transport the people that show up to an event like this to be cashiers, to be crowd control, sauced for providing the soups because bread for donating the bread. We couldn’t do it without the collective whole” said Cole.
Last year through the event over $13,000 was donated to the community and this year they are planning to do even more. After 30 minutes into the event almost half the bowls were off the tables, and 2 hours later they made $10,000.
All proceeds will go to helping United Caring Services, Patchwork Central, and the House of Bread and Peace.
