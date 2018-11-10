Dry Veterans Day, rain/snow possible Monday

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The official start to winter is still 40 days away, but it certainly feels like winter here in the Tri-State, and we even have some snow in the forecast!
Tonight will be clear, calm and cold with low temperatures in the lower 20s.
Our clouds will increase throughout the day on Veterans Day, and it will be mostly cloudy by Sunday evening. Despite the clouds, it will be a bit warmer with high temperatures reaching into the mid 40s.
Rain and snow both return to the forecast Monday as a cold front makes its way through the Tri-State. High temperatures will be in the low 40s, but we will spend most of the day in the 30s.
A few isolated showers are possible Monday morning, but our rain chances will become more widespread that afternoon. As temperatures fall back through the 30s and into the upper 20s Monday night, we may see that rain change over to a wintry mix before becoming all snow sometime after midnight.
That snow will be fairly light and will already be moving out by about 8 a.m. on Tuesday. We will watch for possible travel problems that morning, but right now it doesn’t look like we will see much, if any, snow accumulation, especially on the roads.
Our skies will clear throughout the day, and Tuesday afternoon looks mostly sunny! Despite the sunshine, it will be very chilly with high temperatures in the mid 30s and overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.