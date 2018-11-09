Winter named Academic All-District

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana sophomore forward Maggie Winter (St. Louis, Missouri) was named Google Cloud Division II Women’s Soccer Academic All-District 4 by the College Sports Information Directors of America. The Academic All-District 4 honor is the first of Winter’s career at USI.
Winter becomes the third USI women’s soccer player to earn the award, following Susan Ellsperman (2011, 2012) and Madi Velky (2013, 2015). Ellsperman went on to be named Academic All-America in 20111 and 2012.
To be eligible for the Google Cloud Academic All-America program, the student athlete must be a starter or important reserve with legitimate athletic credentials and at least a 3.3 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale). They must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at the institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and first-year athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at the institution.
Winter, who was named second-team All-GLVC last month by the conference coaches, led the Eagles in scoring with 19 points on seven goals, including a game-winner, and five assists. The sophomore forward, who also is third in the GLVC in points, tied the USI single-game record with three goals in the victory over Oakland City University.
USI Women’s Soccer finished the 2018 campaign with a 12-5-3 overall record and claimed a share of the GLVC regular season championship for the first time in program history with a 9-3-1 league mark. USI also was ranked regionally for the first time since 1999; hosted a GLVC Tournament home game for the first time since 2010; and tied a program winning-streak record with seven-straight victories.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.