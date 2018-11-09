West side restaurant closed after 7 critical health violations

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department has released the food inspection report of Crazy Buffet II.
The restaurant on Pearl Drive was inspected on Oct. 29, and shut down on Oct. 30. They reopened on Nov. 5
The report shows the following critical violations:
- Cut melon not maintained under 41º Fahrenheit. Chicken Teriyaki on stick not maintained above 135º Fahrenheit.
- Live pest activity present. (We are told the pests were roaches.)
- Improper storage of raw egg, fish, and beef.
- Sanitizer concentration for wiping cloths and 3-compartment sink too low.
- Hand sink used for purposes other than handwashing in the sushi bar area.
- Various ready to eat food items lacking date marking.
- Scoop for dispensing food product not of food grade material.
The following violations were listed at non-critical:
- Improper thawing method being utilized.
- Food items not covered in Reach-in cooler and on storage rack.
- Record not maintained for documentation of time and temperature as a public health control.
The restaurant was closed a year ago for similar violations.
Health department officials say their inspection from August 13 showed six critical violations.
Another Evansville restaurant was closed just a few days after the most Crazy Buffett II closure.
That restaurant, Big M’s Pizzeria, is still closed.
