WATCH: Touchdown Live at 10:35; TDL Scoreboard
By Jared Goffinet | November 9, 2018 at 2:59 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 2:59 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Regional Championships will be decided in the Hoosier State, while the second round of playoffs get underway in the Bluegrass State.

We will be following eight games from around the Tri-State on Friday:

  • Castle at Columbus East - 7 p.m.
  • Henderson County at Louisville Trinity - 7:30 p.m.
  • Hopkinsville at Madisonville North-Hopkins - 7 p.m.
  • McLean County at Mayfield - 7:30 p.m.
  • Brownstone Central at Memorial - 7 p.m.
  • Bowling Green at Owensboro - 7 p.m.
  • Murray at Owensboro Catholic - 7:30 p.m.
  • Paoli at Southridge - 6:30 p.m.

