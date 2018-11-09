USI men’s soccer to play SVSU in regional Saturday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The 15th-ranked and second-seeded University of Southern Indiana men’s soccer team will play 22nd-ranked and third-seeded Saginaw Valley State University in the second round of the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Saturday at 1 p.m. at Strassweg Field. Fans can watch the match on GLVCSN.com, while all of the live coverage also can be found on GoUSIEagles.com.