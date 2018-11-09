USI men’s soccer to play SVSU in regional Saturday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The 15th-ranked and second-seeded University of Southern Indiana men’s soccer team will play 22nd-ranked and third-seeded Saginaw Valley State University in the second round of the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Saturday at 1 p.m. at Strassweg Field. Fans can watch the match on GLVCSN.com, while all of the live coverage also can be found on GoUSIEagles.com.
USI enters Saturday’s match with a 13-3-1 overall record, while SVSU is 10-2-6 in 2018. The Cardinals advanced to face the Screaming Eagles after defeating sixth-seeded Ashland University in overtime, 4-3, Thursday night at Strassweg Field.
The winners of Saturday’s match advance to the Midwest Region title game, which will be played in Hays, Kansas, and hosted by the Central Region’s Fort Hays State University. Date and time for the regional championship game is to be announced.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
